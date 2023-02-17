US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/17/2023: ISEE, BSGM, MRK

Health care stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) climbing 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also up 0.6%.

In company news, IVERIC bio (ISEE) shares rose nearly 23%, a day after it said the US Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for the new drug application of avacincaptad pegol for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

BioSig Technologies (BSGM) was up 5.7% after saying that the US Patent Office has issued a utility patent covering its Pure EP universal notch filtering technology.

Merck (MRK) grew 2.4% after it said that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review two supplemental new drug applications for its antiviral Prevymis.

