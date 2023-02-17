Health Care Sector Update for 02/17/2023: ISEE, AORT, VNRX, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was declining by 0.43% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

IVERIC bio (ISEE) advanced by nearly 7% after saying the Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review for the new drug application of avacincaptad pegol for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Artivion (AORT) was more than 5% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, up from $0 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.02.

VolitionRX (VNRX) shed more than 17% in value after it launched an underwritten public offering of common shares, with the option for underwriters to buy up to an additional 15% of the shares offered.

