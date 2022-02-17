Health Care Sector Update for 02/17/2022: YMTX,TRUP,CBIO

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both sinking 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.5%.

In company news, Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) dropped more than 21% after the biopharmaceuticals company Thursday said it expects to pare its workforce by around 60% to reduce its cash burn while exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, merger or other business combination. The company also has hired HC Wainwright to assist with evaluating its financial options.

Trupanion (TRUP) tumbled nearly 20% after the medical insurance company for dogs and cats late Wednesday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.17 per share, nearly doubling its $0.09 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.15 per share loss.

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) rose over 10% after it said it hired financial advisors Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to help monetize its hemophilia assets as well as identify potential partners to expedite the development of its asset portfolio.

