Health Care Sector Update for 02/17/2022: TXG, BAX, WST, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining by 0.58%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.81% lower recently.

10x Genomics (TXG) reported a Q4 diluted loss of $0.16, compared with a $3.87 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.08. 10x Genomics was down more than 20% in recent premarket activity.

Baxter International (BAX) reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.04, up from $0.80 in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.03. Baxter was slipping past 2% recently.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.04 per diluted share, up from $1.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.92. West Pharmaceutical Services was recently declining by more than 2%.

