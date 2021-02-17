Health Care Sector Update for 02/17/2021: VIR,GSK,NKTR,MRK,VRCA,KOD

Health care stocks were slightly higher in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was 0.4% higher shortly ahead of Wednesday's close.

In company news, Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed over 19% after Wednesday saying it was expanding its research collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on prospective COVID-19 treatments to now include influenza and other respiratory viruses. Under terms of the revised agreement, GSK will make an upfront $225 million cash payment to Vir and also buy $120 million of its common stock as well as up to $500 million in additional milestone and licensing payments. GSK shares also were fractionally higher in late trade.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) rose just over 14% after Wednesday saying it will collaborate with privately-held SFJ Pharmaceuticals to advance a combination of its bempegaldesleukin investigational CD122-preferential IL-2-pathway agonist and Merck's (MRK) Keytruda cancer medication in patients with head and neck cancer. Under terms of the new partnership, Nektar will receive up to $150 million in development funding from the US-based drugmaker in return for success-based annual milestone payments over the next seven to eight years.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) was 10% higher after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted a resubmitted new drug application for its VP-102 drug candidate to treat molluscum contagiosum. The company originally filed the NDA for the prospective treatment for viral skin disease in September 2019 but the FDA requested additional information and Verrica resubmitted the application in December.

Among decliners, Kodiak Sciences (KOD) slid 5% after Roth Capital Wednesday cut its stock rating for the specialty drugmaker to neutral from buy previously although it also raised its price target for Kodiak shares by $22 to $155 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.