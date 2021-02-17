Health Care Sector Update for 02/17/2021: AIKI, BPTS, HQY, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly flat before markets open on Wednesday. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) were both unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) lost 0.5%.

AIkido Pharma (AIKI) declined more than 20% after the company increased its bought-deal offering to about 46.9 million common shares priced at $1.60 per share for gross proceeds of about $75 million.

HealthEquity (HQY) also retreated more than 6% after pricing an underwritten public offering of 5 million common shares for expected gross proceeds of $401.5 million.

Meanwhile, Biophytis (BPTS) rose more than 5% after announcing it will open patient enrollment in Belgium and France for the second part of its COVA study of Sarconeos as a potential treatment of acute respiratory failure associated with COVID-19.

