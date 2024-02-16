Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2024: CORT, RARE, PRTA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.1% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.2% recently.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) was over 6% higher after it reported a Q4 net income of $0.28 per diluted share, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) was up more than 3% after it posted a Q4 loss of $1.52 per share, narrower than the loss of $2.16 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.62.

Prothena (PRTA) was down over 7% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $1.26 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.23.

