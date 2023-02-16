Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2023: TALS

Health care stocks were weaker Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) also 0.4% lower.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.5%.

In company news, Talaris Therapeutics (TALS) was up more than 22% after the firm said it plans to cut one-third of its workforce and cancel two clinical trials to cut costs while starting a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to boost shareholder value.

Axcella Health (AXLA) was up more than 12% after it said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its investigational new drug application to launch a phase 2b/3 trial of AXA1125 to treat long COVID fatigue.

CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) were flat after the companies were sent a letter of support from a coalition of 23 state attorneys general for offering medication abortion in their pharmacies after certification from the US FDA.

