Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2023: OGN, VIR, VBLT

Health care stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) sinking 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.7%.

In company news, Organon (OGN) dropped 15%. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings that trailed estimates by analysts.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) fell 4.1%. The company appointed Sung Lee as chief financial officer, effective March 27, succeeding Howard Horn, who is stepping down and will leave the company after a short transition period.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) slid 2.4%. The company agreed to sell its manufacturing facility in Modiin, Israel, and related assets, for $7.1 million to strengthen its cash position.

