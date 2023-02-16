US Markets
EBS

Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2023: EBS, WST, TXG, XLV, IBB

February 16, 2023 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged recently.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) was gaining nearly 15% in value, a day after announcing unanimous backing from regulatory panels for its view that the benefit-risk profile of Narcan (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray is "supportive" of its use as a non-prescription opioid overdose reversal agent.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) reported Q4 adjusted earnings Thursday of $1.77 per diluted share, down from $2.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.38. West Pharmaceutical Services was recently up over 7%.

10x Genomics (TXG) was over 3% higher, a day after the company posted a Q4 loss of $0.15 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.16 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.32 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBS
WST
TXG
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.