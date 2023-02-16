Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2023: EBS, WST, TXG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged recently.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) was gaining nearly 15% in value, a day after announcing unanimous backing from regulatory panels for its view that the benefit-risk profile of Narcan (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray is "supportive" of its use as a non-prescription opioid overdose reversal agent.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) reported Q4 adjusted earnings Thursday of $1.77 per diluted share, down from $2.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.38. West Pharmaceutical Services was recently up over 7%.

10x Genomics (TXG) was over 3% higher, a day after the company posted a Q4 loss of $0.15 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.16 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.32 per share.

