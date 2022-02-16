Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2022: ATXI,MASI,HOOK,GILD

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) tumbled 47% after a pair of US Food and Drug Administration advisory panels ruled the benefits of the company's tramadol intravenous medication did not outweigh its risks in an inpatient setting for acute pain management.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) slumped more than 36% after the health care monitoring technologies company announced a deal to acquire Sound United, paying around $1.03 billion for the maker of high-performance audio products.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) soared almost 50% after the drugmaker signed a revised collaboration and licensing deal with Gilead (GILD), increasing its one-time preclinical milestone payment by 275% to $15 million and also agreeing to make a $5 million equity investment in Hookipa at a premium to its current share price. Hookipa also can draw on up to $30 million in equity financing at its discretion through the end of 2023.

