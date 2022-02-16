Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2022: ATXI, MASI, SAGE, BIIB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was declining by 0.2%, and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.28% lower recently.

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) was shedding more than 45% in value after saying two advisory panels of the US Food and Drug Administration voted "no" when asked whether data showed that benefits of IV tramadol outweighed risks for acute pain management in an inpatient setting.

Masimo (MASI) was down more than 21% amid a deal to acquire Sound United LLC. The purchase price will be about $1.03 billion, of which $30 million will be deposited into escrow to cover purchase price adjustments, if any.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) and Biogen (BIIB) said a phase 3 study of zuranolone to treat patients with major depressive disorder met its primary and key secondary endpoints. Sage was recently declining by more than 15%.

