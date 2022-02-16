Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2022: ALKS,ATXI,MASI,HOOK,GILD

Health care stocks were narrowly higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Alkermes (ALKS) rose almost 15% on Wednesday after the Irish biopharmaceuticals company beat analyst estimates with its Q4 results. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.23 per share, improving on a $0.10 per share adjusted profit during the prior December quarter, while revenue increased 15.9% year-over-year to $324.5 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.13 per share on $306.6 million in revenue.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) soared almost 54% after the drugmaker signed a revised collaboration and licensing deal with Gilead (GILD), increasing its one-time preclinical milestone payment by 275% to $15 million and also agreeing to make a $5 million equity investment in Hookipa at a premium to its current share price. Hookipa also can draw on up to $30 million in equity financing at its discretion through the end of 2023.

Among decliners, Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) tumbled almost 49% after a pair of US Food and Drug Administration advisory panels, meeting jointly, decided the company did not provide sufficient data supporting its claim that the benefits of its tramadol intravenous pain medication outweighed its risks.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) slumped 37% after the health care monitoring technologies company announced a deal to acquire Sound United, paying around $1.03 billion for the maker of high-performance audio products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.