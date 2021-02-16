Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2021: CRTX,BLUE,APHA,ENLV

Health care stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down just over 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 2.0% shortly ahead of Tuesday's closing bell.

In company news, Cortexyme (CRTX) dropped more than 35% on Tuesday after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on an open-label extension trial of its atuzaginstat drug candidate in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease following a review of unspecified but reversible liver problems in some of the trial participants. A placebo-controlled, phase II/III trial of atuzaginstat will continue with patients receiving their assigned dose.

bluebird bio (BLUE) slumped Tuesday, at one point sinking almost 43% to its lowest share price since June 2014 at $26.24 a share after saying it was temporarily suspending phase I/II and III testing of its LentiGlobin genetic therapy for sickle cell disease after a patient treated more than five years ago was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia while a second patient last week showed symptoms of myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is investigating whether there is any relationship to the use of its BB305 lentivirus drug candidate in the diagnoses.

Among gainers, Aphria (APHA) rose nearly 28% after Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target for the Canadian medical marijuana grower by CAD6.50 to CAD32.50 a share and reiterated its overweight stock rating.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) climbed 5.6% after saying it received a US patent for its Allocetra immunotherapy product candidate to treat gout, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and graft-versus-host disease.

