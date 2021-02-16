Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2021: BLUE,APHA,ENLV

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.8% in recent trading.

In company news, bluebird bio (BLUE) slumped Tuesday, at one point sinking almost 36% to its lowest share price since June 2014 at $29.51 a share after saying it was temporarily suspending phase I/II and III testing of its LentiGlobin genetic therapy for sickle cell disease after a patient treated more than five years ago was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia while a second patient last week showed symptoms of myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is investigating whether there is any relationship to the use of its BB305 lentivirus drug candidate in the diagnoses.

Among gainers, Aphria (APHA) rose nearly 248% after Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target for the Canadian medical marijuana grower by CAD6.50 to CAD32.50 a share and reiterated its overweight stock rating.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) climbed 6.6% after saying it received a US patent for its Allocetra immunotherapy product candidate to treat gout, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and graft-versus-host disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.