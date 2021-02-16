Health Care Sector Update for 02/16/2021: BLUE, SWAV, CVS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing in Tuesday's pre-bell activity with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) climbing by 0.17% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) recently up by 0.13%.

bluebird bio (BLUE) was down more than 25% after saying it has temporarily placed on hold its phase 1/2 and phase 3 studies of LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease, or bb1111. The decision was made due to a reported adverse reaction of acute myeloid leukemia in one of the study participants.

ShockWave Medical (SWAV) was more than 6% higher after saying it received premarket approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its intravascular lithotripsy therapy, which is intended for the treatment of severely calcified coronary artery disease.

CVS Health (CVS) was advancing 0.6% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, down from $1.73 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $1.24 per share.

