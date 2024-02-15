News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 02/15/2024: WST, OGN, ALNY, XLV, IBB

February 15, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently advancing by 0.8%.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) was falling more than 15% after saying it expects 2024 adjusted diluted EPS of $7.50 to $7.75 on net sales of $3 billion to $3.03 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting adjusted diluted EPS of $8.78 on sales of $3.21 billion.

Organon (OGN) was more than 5% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was down nearly 10% after it reported a Q4 revenue that missed the average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

