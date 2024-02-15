Health Care Sector Update for 02/15/2024: WST, OGN, ALNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently advancing by 0.8%.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) was falling more than 15% after saying it expects 2024 adjusted diluted EPS of $7.50 to $7.75 on net sales of $3 billion to $3.03 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting adjusted diluted EPS of $8.78 on sales of $3.21 billion.

Organon (OGN) was more than 5% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was down nearly 10% after it reported a Q4 revenue that missed the average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

