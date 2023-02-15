Health Care Sector Update for 02/15/2023: OSUR, EBS, EHAB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was declining by 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

OraSure Technologies (OSUR) was rallying past 15% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.36 per share, compared with a loss of $0.03 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.07.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) was gaining over 8% in value after saying it has agreed to sell its travel health business to Bavarian Nordic for up to $380 million, with the possibility of future payments.

Enhabit (EHAB) shares were inactive pre-bell after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, down from $0.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.23.

