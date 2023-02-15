US Markets

Health Care Sector Update for 02/15/2023: OCEA, TTOO, IBRX

February 15, 2023 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) sinking 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also down 0.4%.

In company news, Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) plunged 31%. The company completed the merger with blank-check firm Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA).

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) dropped 23%. The company priced a public offering of about 11.1 million common shares and warrants to purchase up to about 22.2 million common shares at $1.08 per share and accompanying warrants for initial gross proceeds of about $12 million.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) was down 6.3%. The company sold shares and warrants to institutional investors to raise $50 million for working capital and operations.

