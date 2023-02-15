Health Care Sector Update for 02/15/2023: ARWR, IBRX, OSUR

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index (NYP) falling 0.7% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sagging 1.%.

In company news, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) was down 0.4%. The company said it obtained full rights to ARO-PNPLA3, an investigational drug that was part of a 2018 research collaboration deal with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) slumped 7.5%. The company sold shares and warrants to institutional investors raise $50 million for working capital and operations.

OraSure Technologies (OSUR) rose 11%. The company reported a Q4 profit after posting a loss a year earlier.

