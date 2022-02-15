Health Care Sector Update for 02/15/2022: LRMR, IBRX, HSIC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was up by 0.78% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) was shedding more than 62% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has decided to "maintain its clinical hold at this time" on its CTI-1601 program.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) was climbing nearly 11% after saying data from its QUILT-3.032 trial showed sustained complete response rates in patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive carcinoma in situ bladder cancer (Cohort A) and with papillary disease (Cohort B).

Henry Schein (HSIC) was nearly 2% higher as it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.07 per share compared with $1.00 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.91.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.