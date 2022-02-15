Health Care Sector Update for 02/15/2022: IBRX, ATNX, MEDS, LRMR

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.9%.

In company news, ImmunityBio (IBRX) climbed over 21% after the cancer medications company completed its purchase of the leasehold interest in a manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, New York, from Anthenex (ATNX) for $40 million. Anthenex shares were over 6% higher this afternoon.

TRxADE Health (MEDS) added 7.5% after the health services IT company announced the start of its SOSRx joint venture with privately held Exchange Health that will provide drug makers with a single platform for sales and distribution, particularly shorter-dated inventory as well as overstock and slow-moving pharmaceuticals.

Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) plunged as much as 68% on Tuesday, sinking to a 21-month low, after the biotechnology company late Monday said the US Food and Drug Administration would "maintain a clinical hold at this time" on its CTI-1601 program, with agency seeking additional data about its efforts to replicate the protein that delivers human frataxin into the mitochondria of patients with Friedreich's ataxia.

