Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2024: RENB, CTXR, IINN, QDEL

February 14, 2024 — 03:56 pm EST

Health care stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 1.8%.

In corporate news, Renovaro (RENB) shares jumped 15.1% after the company said a report by short-seller Hindenburg is misleading.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) spiked 14% after it said Wednesday it resubmitted its biologics license application for lymphoma treatment Lymphir with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINN) surged past 31.7% after it said Wednesday that it has received US patent approval for an orbiting blood oxygenation delivery system, a core technology of its Art500 device.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) tumbled 32.5% after the company reported lower Q4 results and multiple analysts downgraded the stock's rating.

