QDEL

Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2024: QDEL, SAGE, IQV, XLV, IBB

February 14, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advancing 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.6%.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) was retreating more than 33% after it overnight reported lower Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) was up more than 8% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.55 per diluted share, narrowing from a net loss of $2.47 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.31.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was over 4% higher in value after it reported higher Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

