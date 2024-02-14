News & Insights

US Markets
IINN

Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2024: IINN, QDEL, GLSI

February 14, 2024 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were gaining Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.6%.

In corporate news, Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINN) shares climbed past 28% after it said Wednesday that it has received US patent approval for an orbiting blood oxygenation delivery system, a core technology of its Art500 device.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) tumbled 32% after the company reported lower Q4 results and multiple analysts downgraded the stock's rating.

Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) jumped 31% after it said it was preparing a biologics license application for its experimental breast cancer immunotherapy GLSI-100 in the US.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IINN
QDEL
GLSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.