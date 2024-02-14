Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2024: IINN, QDEL, GLSI

Health care stocks were gaining Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.6%.

In corporate news, Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINN) shares climbed past 28% after it said Wednesday that it has received US patent approval for an orbiting blood oxygenation delivery system, a core technology of its Art500 device.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) tumbled 32% after the company reported lower Q4 results and multiple analysts downgraded the stock's rating.

Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) jumped 31% after it said it was preparing a biologics license application for its experimental breast cancer immunotherapy GLSI-100 in the US.

