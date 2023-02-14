US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2023: FUSN, EMBC, ZTS, XLV, IBB

February 14, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2%.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) was rallying by more than 20%, a day after the company said it acquired an investigational new drug application for an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating 225Ac-PSMA I&T, a small molecule targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen, expressed on prostate cancers.

Embecta (EMBC) was gaining over 9% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.96 per diluted share. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $0.52.

Zoetis (ZTS) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per diluted share, up from $1 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.15.

