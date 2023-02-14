US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2023: ATNX, MIRM, AMLX

February 14, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Healthcare stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both falling by 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also down 0.4%.

In company news, Athenex (ATNX) dropped nearly 18% after saying it will implement a 1-for-20 reverse split of its common shares to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) fell 4.9% after reporting it has submitted a supplemental new drug application for its Livmarli oral solution as a treatment for cholestatic pruritus in patients of at least two months old with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) slid 2.7% after saying it expects to surpass analyst consensus estimates for revenue in Q4 and full-year 2022 thanks to higher demand for Relyvrio, a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the US.

