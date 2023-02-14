Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2023: ASXC

Health care stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index (NYP) falling 0.5% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) also was down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.4%.

In company news, Asensus Surgical (ASXC) was rising more than 9% after it said that it entered into a collaboration with Alphabet's (GOOG) Google Cloud unit to integrate the latter's secure cloud data architecture and machine learning technologies to advance the company's Performance-Guided Surgery framework.

Schrodinger (SDGR) was rising 4.3% after it said it received a $111.3 million cash distribution from Nimbus Therapeutics following Takeda's acquisition of Nimbus's Nimbus Lakshmi unit and its investigative drug, NDI-034858.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) said it expects to surpass analyst consensus estimates for revenue in Q4 and full-year 2022 thanks to higher demand for Relyvrio, a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the US. Amylyx shares were down 2.9%.

