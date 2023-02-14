US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2023: ASXC

February 14, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires

Health care stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index (NYP) falling 0.5% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) also was down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.4%.

In company news, Asensus Surgical (ASXC) was rising more than 9% after it said that it entered into a collaboration with Alphabet's (GOOG) Google Cloud unit to integrate the latter's secure cloud data architecture and machine learning technologies to advance the company's Performance-Guided Surgery framework.

Schrodinger (SDGR) was rising 4.3% after it said it received a $111.3 million cash distribution from Nimbus Therapeutics following Takeda's acquisition of Nimbus's Nimbus Lakshmi unit and its investigative drug, NDI-034858.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) said it expects to surpass analyst consensus estimates for revenue in Q4 and full-year 2022 thanks to higher demand for Relyvrio, a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the US. Amylyx shares were down 2.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
