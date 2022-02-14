US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2022: OLK,AVCO,VERU

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) dropping about 0.8% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.3%.

In company news, Olink Holding (OLK) fell 6.9% after the medical data company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.07 per share, reversing a $0.13 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the two-analyst mean expecting net income of $0.02 per share.

Veru (VERU) was fractionally higher, easing from an early 4.6% gain that followed the company saying an independent data monitoring committee recommended continuing the company's phase 3 trial of sabizabulin to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

Avalon GloboCare (AVCO) rose 6.2% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday said it was adding Chimeric Antigen Receptor - Natural Killer cell therapies to its cellular immuno-oncology portfolio.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

