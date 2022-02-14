US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2022: MOTS, ROIV, ENOB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were lower premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down by 0.03% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slipping by 0.39% recently.

Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) was gaining more than 37% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has given 510(k) clearance to its Pure-Vu EVS system, designed to clean a poorly prepared colon to improve visualization and navigation during a colonoscopy procedure.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) was rallying past 5% after it reported a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.41 per diluted share, unchanged compared with a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss per share of $0.24.

Biosciences (ENOB) was down more than 6% after it registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a shelf offering of up to $100 million of common shares.

