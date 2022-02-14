Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2022: BNTX,PFE,OLK,AVCO,VERU

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) dropping about 1.0% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, BioNTech (BNTX) dropped 9.3% after the German biotech company and partner company Pfizer (PFE) late Friday said they would delay filing their application with the US Food and Drug Administration to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for children between six months and four years of age until early April while the companies receive additional data on efficacy of a third dose in younger children. Pfizer shares were down 2.2% in late trade.

Olink Holding (OLK) fell 6.9% after the medical data company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.07 per share, reversing a $0.13 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the two-analyst mean expecting net income of $0.02 per share.

Veru (VERU) was 4% lower, easing from an early 4.6% gain that followed the company saying an independent data monitoring committee recommended continuing the company's phase 3 trial of sabizabulin to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

Among gainers, Avalon GloboCare (AVCO) rose 2.3% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday said it was adding Chimeric Antigen Receptor - Natural Killer cell therapies to its cellular immuno-oncology portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.