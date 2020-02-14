Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2020: PLSE, SLGL, IMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: +0.10%

ABT: +0.67%

MRK: +0.28%

AMGN: +0.35%

Health care giants were mostly trading higher pre-market Friday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Pulse Biosciences (PLSE), which was slumping by more than 43% after saying it received a Not Substantially Equivalent (NSE) letter from the FDA indicating that, based on the data provided, it has not demonstrated that its CellFX System is substantially equivalent to the predicate device. It said it will continue to work with the FDA to obtain a clearance for the CellFX system in dermatology.

(-) Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) was down more than 19% after it priced a sale of almost 2.1 million ordinary shares together with warrants for gross proceeds of $23 million.

(+) ImmunoGen (IMGN) was up more than 16% as the biotechnology company swung to Q4 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating expectations of a per-share loss of $0.05 among analysts polled by Capital IQ. A year ago, it lost $0.28 per share.

