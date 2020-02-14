Health Care Sector Update for 02/14/2020: DXCM,IMGN,PLSE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.45%

PFE -1.27%

ABT -0.06%

MRK +0.24%

AMGN -0.48%

Health care stocks were mostly lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.4% on Friday while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) DexCom (DXCM) rose 15% after the medical device company late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue topping year-ago levels, earning $1.15 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, more than doubling its $0.56 per share adjusted profit last year while revenue rose 36.9% to $462.8 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.72 per share profit, excluding one-time items, on $457.1 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) ImmunoGen (IMGN) climbed 29% to its best share price since October 2018 at $6.92 apiece after the biotechnology company reported a surprise Q4 profit and a more than three-fold increase in revenue compared with year-ago levels, also exceeding Wall Street estimates. Looking forward, it sees FY20 revenue in a range of $60 million to $65 million, topping the $44.7 million analyst mean.

(-) Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) fell over 42% soon after Friday's opening bell, dropping to a three-year low of $7.00 a share after the US Food and Drug Administration said the company has not demonstrated its CellFX non-thermal cellular dermatology treatment was substantially equivalent to its predicate device. Pulse said it was prepared to provide the agency with more clinical data to obtain 510(k) market clearance for the device.

