Health Care Sector Update for 02/13/2024: ZTS, BIIB, BRKR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell by 1.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.6% recently.

Zoetis (ZTS) was almost 6% lower after saying it expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $5.74 to $5.84 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect normalized earnings of $5.99 per share.

Biogen (BIIB) was declining by more than 3% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.95 per diluted share, down from $4.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $3.18 per diluted share.

Bruker (BRKR) was over 5% higher after it reported a Q4 revenue of $854.5 million, compared with $708.4 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $804.7 million.

