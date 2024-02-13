News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 02/13/2024: CADL, BIIB, RENB, MEDP

February 13, 2024 — 03:56 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slumping 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 2.7%.

In corporate news, Candel Therapeutics (CADL) shares surged 27% after the company got a fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for CAN-3110 for the treatment of patients with recurrent high-grade glioma.

Biogen (BIIB) shares tumbled 7.6% after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that fell more than analysts expected.

Renovaro's (RENB) GEDi Cube unit agreed to buy a 75% stake in Cyclomics. Separately, short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report on Renovaro, and the stock plunged 40%.

Medpace (MEDP) gained 12% after Q4 earnings and revenue, issued Monday, rose more than analysts expected.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
