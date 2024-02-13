Health Care Sector Update for 02/13/2024: CADL, BIIB, RENB, MEDP

Health care stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slumping 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 2.7%.

In corporate news, Candel Therapeutics (CADL) shares surged 27% after the company got a fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for CAN-3110 for the treatment of patients with recurrent high-grade glioma.

Biogen (BIIB) shares tumbled 7.6% after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that fell more than analysts expected.

Renovaro's (RENB) GEDi Cube unit agreed to buy a 75% stake in Cyclomics. Separately, short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report on Renovaro, and the stock plunged 40%.

Medpace (MEDP) gained 12% after Q4 earnings and revenue, issued Monday, rose more than analysts expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.