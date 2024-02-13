Health Care Sector Update for 02/13/2024: BIIB

Health care stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 2.5%.

In corporate news, Biogen (BIIB) shares tumbled past 7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that fell more than estimates.

Renovaro (RENB) subsidiary, GEDi Cube, said Tuesday it has agreed to buy a 75% stake in Cyclomics. Separately, short-seller Hindenburg Research also released a report on the company. Renovaro shares plunged 39%.

Medpace (MEDP) gained 12% following the company's Q4 earnings report late Monday.

