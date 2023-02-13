US Markets
SRNE

Health Care Sector Update for 02/13/2023: SRNE, HOOK, GTHX

February 13, 2023 — 01:36 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index (NYP) rising 0.5% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) shares plunged 59% after the biotech firm and its Scintilla unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a Texas court following a verdict in an arbitration case with Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantCell business.

HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) was up 3.8%. The company reached a $10 million milestone payment under a collaboration deal with Roche to develop HB-700, an immunotherapy treatment candidate for KRAS-mutated cancers.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) tumbled 52%. The company said it would discontinue its late-stage colorectal cancer trial after the placebo arm of the study outperformed the drug therapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRNE
HOOK
GTHX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.