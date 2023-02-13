Health Care Sector Update for 02/13/2023: SRNE, HOOK, GTHX

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index (NYP) rising 0.5% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) shares plunged 59% after the biotech firm and its Scintilla unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a Texas court following a verdict in an arbitration case with Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantCell business.

HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) was up 3.8%. The company reached a $10 million milestone payment under a collaboration deal with Roche to develop HB-700, an immunotherapy treatment candidate for KRAS-mutated cancers.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) tumbled 52%. The company said it would discontinue its late-stage colorectal cancer trial after the placebo arm of the study outperformed the drug therapy.

