Health Care Sector Update for 02/13/2023: HOOK, GRCL, SRNE

February 13, 2023 — 03:15 pm EST

Health care stocks were higher in late Monday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) increasing 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also up 1.2%.

In company news, HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) grew 3.8% after saying it reached a $10 million milestone payment under a collaboration deal with Roche to develop HB-700, an immunotherapy treatment candidate for KRAS-mutated cancers.

Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) rose 2.3% after securing clearance from the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration for its investigational new drug application for GC012F for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) shares plunged more than 70% after the biotech firm and its Scintilla unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a Texas court following a verdict in an arbitration case with Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantCell business.

