Health Care Sector Update for 02/13/2023: GTHX, SCLX, SRNE, ROIV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were each unchanged recently.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) was retreating by almost 50% after saying it would discontinue its late-stage colorectal cancer trial after the placebo arm of the study outperformed the drug therapy.

Scilex Holding (SCLX), a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), said it has acquired rights to Elyxyb, an acute treatment for migraine, in the US and Canada. Financial terms were not disclosed. Scilex Holding was down more than 26% and Sorrento Therapeutics was shedding over 44% in value recently.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) was down more than 2% after it reported a fiscal Q3 loss of $0.49 per diluted share, widening from a per-share loss of $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.