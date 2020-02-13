Health Care Sector Update for 02/13/2020: APT,WST,AVRO

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.3% on Thursday while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 fell almost 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking nearly 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Alpha Pro Tech (APT) climbed more than 12% after the company said it has booked more than $10.4 million in orders for its N-95 particulate respirator face mask since Jan. 27 in response to rising customer demand resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. The company said it was expecting to fill about 30% of the new orders during the current quarter ending in March and expects to recognize additional revenue growth as more orders are filled.

In other sector news:

(+) West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) was ahead 6.2% after the drug delivery systems company reported an increase in non-GAAP net income to $0.82 per share from $0.73 per share last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Net sales rose 11.4% year-over-year to $470.6 million, exceeding Wall Street expectations.

(-) Avrobio (AVRO) declined nearly 16% after the genetic therapy company priced a $100 million public offering of 4.35 million shares at $23 apiece, representing a 14.5% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will fund ongoing development of its prospective treatments for Fabry disease and cystinosis as well as Gaucher disease and Pompe disease.

