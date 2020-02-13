Health Care Sector Update for 02/13/2020: AKRX, KERN, AVRO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.56%

PFE: -0.21%

ABT: -0.33%

MRK: +0.01%

AMGN: -0.71%

Most health care giants were declining ub pre-market trading Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Akorn (AKRX), which was down 20% even after it reached an agreement with its lenders to further extend the period of their standstill deal to refinance its debt.

(-) Akerna (KERN) was slumping more than 13% after reporting its Q2 sales rose 28% to approximately $3.3 million from the year-ago period and topped the CapIQ mean for $3.17 million. Net loss per share was flat at $0.40, worse than expectations for a loss of $0.23 per share.

(-) AVROBIO (AVRO) was retreating more than 13% after it priced a public offering of 4,350,000 common shares at $23.00 per share, for gross proceeds of about $100 million.

