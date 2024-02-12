Health Care Sector Update for 02/12/2024: GILD, CBAY, IONM, TTOO

Health care stocks were little changed Monday afternoon, with both the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) holding steady.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Gilead Sciences (GILD) agreed to buy CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) in a $4.3 billion cash deal that is expected to bolster its liver treatment portfolio. CymaBay shares jumped 25%, and Gilead rose 0.9%.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) surged 25% after it received the US Food and Drug Administration's clearance for the expanded T2Bacteria Panel to include the detection of the Acinetobacter baumannii bacterial species.

Assure (IONM) rose past 8% after it announced an all-stock merger deal with Danam Health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.