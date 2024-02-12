News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 02/12/2024: ANTX, MDWD, GILD, CBAY, TTOO

February 12, 2024 — 03:59 pm EST

Health care stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) plunged 73.8% after it said Monday it plans to pause phase 3 enrollment in a phase 2/3 trial assessing epetraborole in treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease.

MediWound (MDWD) gained 3.8% after the company said comparison analyses of its investigational gel EscharEx showed positive results for the treatment of chronic wounds compared with Santyl ointment.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) agreed to buy CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) in a $4.3 billion cash deal that is expected to bolster its liver treatment portfolio. CymaBay shares jumped 25.3%, and Gilead rose nearly 1%.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) surged 31.9% after it received the US Food and Drug Administration's clearance for the expanded T2Bacteria Panel to include the detection of the Acinetobacter baumannii bacterial species.

