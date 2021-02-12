Health Care Sector Update for 02/12/2021: XERS, CVAC, IMGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Friday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining by 0.01% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) was climbing past 18% after saying the European Commission has approved Ogluo (glucagon) injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged two years and over with diabetes mellitus.

CureVac (CVAC) was advancing by more than 5% after saying it started a rolling submission of its CVnCoV COVID-19 vaccine with the European Medicines Agency.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) was over 4% higher as it reported Q4 net earnings of $0.16 per diluted share, up from $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.08 per share.

