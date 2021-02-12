Health Care Sector Update for 02/12/2021: IMGN,INO,NK

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, ImmunoGen (IMGN) was surging Friday, at one point climbing almost 35% to touch its highest share price since May 2018 at $10.88 after the immuno-oncology company earned $0.16 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from $0.03 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and doubling up the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share profit. Revenue increased more than 91% year-over-year to $85.8 million, also blowing past the $40.8 million Street view.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) rose over 11% after Oppenheimer Friday began coverage of immunotherapy company with an outperform stock rating and a $35 price target.

NantKwest (NK) climbed more than 21% on Friday to a record high of $31.60 a share after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the company and privately held ImmunityBio to expand phase I testing of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to now also include a second early-stage trial of an initial subcutaneous shot and a second oral booster medication.

