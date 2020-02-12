Health Care Sector Update for 02/12/2020: TEVA, PDSB, EXAS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.30%

PFE: +0.18%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.53%

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), which was up more than 4% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, up from $0.53 in the 2018 quarter and higher than the $0.61 per share consensus from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) was slumping by almost 27% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 9,230,770 common shares at $1.30 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12 million.

(-) Exact Sciences (EXAS) was down more than 1% after it reported Q4 EPS of $0.54 compared with a net loss of $0.44 per share a year earlier and ahead of the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.33 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

