Health Care Sector Update for 02/12/2020: PGNY,CPSI,TEVA,ZSAN

Health care stocks firmed slightly this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.1% as a group, reversing a prior decline. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Progyny (PGNY) climbed 10.5% on Wednesday. The fertility benefits administrator said Karin Ajmani will step down as the chief of strategic development on March 2. The company does not plan to name a successor and said her responsibilities will instead be assumed by chief client officer Lisa Greenbaum, who joined Progyny last June from WebMD, where she was the group general manager for professional services.

In other sector news:

(+) Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) climbed 17% to its best price since July 2016 at $35.78 a share after the healthcare information technology company reported Q4 net income and revenue exceeding analyst estimates. It earned $0.78 per share on $70.6 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.69 per share GAAP profit on $70.33 million.

(+) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) rose 9.3% after the firm reported adjusted Q4 net income of $0.62 per share, improving on $0.53 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue for the generic drugmaker edged 1.1% higher to $4.47 billion, also topping the $4.35 billion analyst mean.

(-) Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) plunged almost 49% to a record low of 53 cents a share after the specialty drugmaker Wednesday priced an $8 millioln offering of stocks and warrants.

