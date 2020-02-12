Health Care Sector Update for 02/12/2020: CPSI,TEVA,ZSAN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.59%

PFE -0.76%

ABT -0.27%

MRK -2.28%

AMGN -0.87%

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing less than 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) climbed 17% to its best price since July 2016 at $35.74 a share after the healthcare information technology company reported Q4 net income and revenue exceeding analyst estimates. It earned $0.78 per share on $70.6 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.69 per share GAAP profit on $70.33 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) rose 8.5% after the firm reported adjusted Q4 net income of $0.62 per share, improving on $0.53 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue for the generic drugmaker edged 1.1% higher to $4.47 billion, also topping the $4.35 billion analyst mean.

(-) Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) plunged almost 49% to a record low of 53 cents a share after the specialty drugmaker Wednesday priced an $8 millioln offering of stocks and warrants.

