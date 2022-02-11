Health Care Sector Update for 02/11/2022: PRQR,DXCM,CDAK

Health care stocks turned moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) plunged Friday, at one point sinking almost 76% to a record low of $1.37 a share, after saying its sepofarsen drug candidate failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints of restoring vision in patients 8 years old and older with the Leber congenital amaurosis 10 eye disorder during phase II/II testing.

DexCom (DXCM) slid 3.2% after reporting Q4 results trailing analyst expectations and the continuous glucose monitors company projected FY22 revenue also lagging analyst estimates. Dexcom is projecting revenue this year in a range of $2.82 billion to $2.94 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.97 billion in FY22 revenue.

Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) rose 5.3% after Goldman Sachs Friday began coverage of the biopharmaceuticals company with a buy investment recommendation and a $19 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.