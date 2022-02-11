Health Care Sector Update for 02/11/2022: PRQR, PRLB, BRKR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.05% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) was retreating by more than 70% after saying a phase 2/3 trial of its investigational therapy sepofarsen to treat the eye disorder Leber congenital amaurosis 10, or LCA10, failed to meet its primary and key secondary goals.

Proto Labs (PRLB) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, down from $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.27. Proto Labs was more than 4% higher recently.

Bruker (BRKR) reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.58. Bruker was recently down more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.